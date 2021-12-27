Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (20-26 December 2021) As of 27 December 2021

REGIONAL: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

MEXICO

The National Migration Institute (INM) is relocating asylum seekers in the city of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border, as the record number of Haitian asylum claims and arrivals began creating dire conditions in shelters. The Mexican Refugee Assistance Commission (COMAR) says they stand ready to assist with asylum requests that are likely to arrive from the states where the groups are to be relocated. The number of Haitians claiming asylum in Mexico grew from 5,935 in 2020 to more than 47,400 between January and November 2021.

CHILE

UNHCR reports they will scale up operations in Chile’s northern border due to the growth in Venezuelan refugees and migrants crossing from Bolivia through the Atacama desert. Local authorities indicate a daily flow of 400 to 500 migrants since November 2021, citing the intent to reunite with family and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as key drivers.

These groups are exposed to criminal groups along irregular routes and harsh weather, often arriving in Chile with food, water, health and shelter needs. More than 20 people have died making the crossing in 2021.

REGIONAL: COVID-19

PAHO reports that Omicron has been confirmed in Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin and Trinidad and Tobago. PAHO further notes case drops of more than 10 per cent in South America and Central America alike, and a 16 per cent increase in Caribbean cases.

PAHO expects that most countries in the region will reach or surpass the World Health Organization's target of 40 per cent vaccination coverage of eligible populations by the end of 2021, with Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guatemala, Saint Lucia and Grenada as the only countries unlikely to meet this target.

SOUTH AMERICA: FLOODING

More than 50 municipalities in 7 of Bolivia's 9 departments are experiencing flooding that has affected more than 8,100 families and left 13 people dead, while also causing damage to homes, crops and roads and cutting off communities. Officials indicate that Santa Cruz and Cochabamba have been the most affected departments. Disaster response authorities indicate that the current rains had been initially forecast for January 2022 and will likely persist through the end of December.

Brazilian authorities continue responding to flooding in the state of Bahia, which have affected some 400,000 people and caused 18 deaths. Relief efforts include rescue operations and food and non-food item distribution.