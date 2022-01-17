Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (10-16 January 2022) As of 17 January 2022

BRAZIL

Following weeks of pounding seasonal rains in the central-eastern states of Bahía and Minas Gerais, authorities report at least 52 deaths, with more than 965,600 people affected and 92,400 people displaced in Bahía and some 55,250 people displaced in Minas Gerais.

ECHO, who previously committed US$113,000 to support the Brazilian Red Cross, is allocating US$1.02 million to help with food, water, and shelter needs, assist health services and support cash transfers for those who lost their homes and livelihoods.

BOLIVIA

According to the Vice-Ministry of Civil Defence (VIDECI), seasonal flooding and landslides related to the La Niña phenomenon have so far affected some 31,000 families, with about 6,000 families losing their homes and/or livelihoods to the flooding.

VIDECI also reported the deaths of 16 people and another 9 missing. The flooding has affected more than 65,000 hectares of crops and caused the loss of 11,000 heads of livestock.

CENTRAL AMERICA & MEXICO: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

The Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM) activated Government-wide protocols ahead of the potential arrival of at least 2,500 people, mostly from Honduras, who departed for Guatemala on 15 January in a migrant caravan.

IGM expects that the caravan will split into smaller groups and use more irregular crossings, given the previous caravan’s clashes along traditional routes with security forces that all but dispersed the 9,000-strong group. IGM notes this will lead to protection risks given the presence of organized crime groups, as well as a potential increase in COVID-19 spread, false testing and vaccination documentation to circumvent entry requirements.

Authorities already intercepted at least 300 mostly Honduran and Nicaraguan migrants who crossed into the eastern Guatemalan department of Izabal on 16 January. The Government has already deported at least 36 people to Honduras, with partners in Honduras already preparing to respond to returnees' needs.