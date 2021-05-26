Key considerations: Indigenous Peoples in COVID-19 response and recovery

Indigenous peoples have experienced heightened vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic and face disproportionately high COVID-19 mortality. To better address these vulnerabilities, it is critical to adapt COVID-19 programmes to the particular needs of indigenous peoples, as articulated by indigenous voices. It is also vital to link up with responses already ongoing and led by indigenous peoples to mitigate this crisis. This SSHAP brief discusses key considerations for COVID-19 response and recovery, with a particular focus on the Amazon region of South America. The considerations in this brief are drawn from a review of evidence and insights provided by indigenous leaders and researchers from several different continents. The considerations are rooted in key principles for indigenous community engagement, as articulated by indigenous peoples and organisations. This brief may be of interest to health and development policymakers and practitioners working in indigenous communities and territories and can be read in conjunction with the SSHAP background report on ‘Indigenous Peoples and COVID-19.’ This brief was developed for the Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform (SSHAP) by IDS (Susana Araujo, Mariah Cannon, Megan Schmidt-Sane, Alex Shankland, Mieke Snijder, and Yi-Chin Wu). The brief is the responsibility of the SSHAP.

BACKGROUND

The world has an estimated 476 million indigenous people.1 Many live in areas critical to global biodiversity and planetary health, although a growing number live in urban areas.

Although indigenous peoples account for only 6% of total global population, they include some 15% of the world’s extremely poor people.

Information on the specific health impacts of COVID-19 on indigenous populations remains scarce due to limitations in testing coverage and a lack of disaggregated data on infections and deaths, but there are initial indications of morbidity and mortality rates that are significantly higher than those for majority populations.

Preliminary data from Brazil suggests a fatality rate of 9.1% among indigenous people contracting COVID-19 as compared to 5.2% for the population as a whole,2 with some indication that rates of child death from COVID-19 are significantly higher than those for non-indigenous children.3 A New Zealand study estimated an infection fatality rate for Māori that was 50% higher than that of non-Māori4 and in the US as of March 2021 the reported death rate of 256.0 per 100,000 Indigenous people was almost double the rate of 150.2 deaths per 100,000 reported for White Americans.

Indeed, the disastrous impact of the second wave of the pandemic (exacerbated by the emergence of the P.1 coronavirus lineage) in the Amazonian city of Manaus may have been intensified by enhanced vulnerability among its large number of indigenous inhabitants, but its effects were felt across all segments of the population – demonstrating that optimism around the acquisition of ‘herd immunity’ as a result of the city’s extremely high levels of COVID-19 infection during the first wave was unfounded.

Despite these challenges, self-organised community responses to the pandemic have included a wide range of measures to close off or at least limit access to indigenous territories and villages to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection from urban areas. In addition to blockades, checkpoints and the enforcement of quarantine for visiting outsiders and returning migrants, indigenous peoples have implemented collective social protection strategies to ensure that those who are quarantining or in isolation are fed and cared for, including the construction of community food banks. Indigenous communities and civil society have also established information platforms, translating and disseminating COVID-19 related information to communities. These community-led responses can be better supported by national governments, although any response and recovery programme should consider key principles articulated below.