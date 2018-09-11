11 Sep 2018

IOM, Federal Judges Start Project to Improve Migrants’ Rights in Brazil

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 11 Sep 2018 View Original
© IOM
IOM training for Brazilian Federal Judges will focus on legal issues rising from migration emergencies, including the protection of vulnerable migrants
© IOM

Like many of its hemispheric neighbours, Brazil cherishes its heritage as a nation of migrants. Today Latin America’s biggest economy – and largest population – continues to uphold that heritage as both a destination and transit nation for hundreds of thousands of men, women and children annually, as well as being a sender of its own migrants worldwide.

Those are all strong factors behind IOM, the UN Migration Agency’s decision this month (9 September) to sign an agreement with Brazil’s National Association of Federal Judges (AJUFE by its Portuguese acronym) to implement a project to improve judges’ technical capacity and expand migrants’ access to rights, with a special attention to women and vulnerable migrants. The Agreement was signed by AJUFE’s President, Fernando Marcelo Mendes and IOM Brazil Chief of Mission, Stephane Rostiaux, on 6 September 2018.

AJUFE´s Mendes explained that the partnership with IOM is paramount to the joint development of topics regarding migrants’ access to justice. He added: “With the agreement, we aim to contribute to strengthen capacities to investigate and prosecute human trafficking and to give back citizenship to those migrants in vulnerable situations imposed by humanitarian crises.”

The first two outcomes of the agreement will be the inclusion of 20 federal judges in an online training on the introduction to international migration to be held between October and December 2018, and the promotion of a capacity building workshop in December 2018.

According to Rostiaux, the judicial branch is a fundamental player in the protection of individual and collective rights of migrants. “The partnership with AJUFE allows IOM to move towards its goal of making migration dignified, safe and orderly for the benefit of migrants and society.”

In the wake of completing successful projects in partnership with Brazil’s Office of the Federal Public Defenders and its Office of Federal Prosecutors, this new agreement marks the first time IOM will have a dedicated project for Brazil’s federal judges.

The training workshop will focus on legal issues rising from migration emergencies, including the protection of vulnerable migrants. Counter trafficking measures, the protection of indigenous migrants and the prevention of crimes related to migration will be part of the training.

AJUFE will select 20 federal judges from border areas and from regions involved in the relocation of Venezuelan migrants to receive training on international and domestic standards of protection of migrants, and on tools to prevent and prosecute crimes related to the migration process, such as trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants. The training will explore both theoretical and conceptual aspects of migration and problem-solving exercises with real cases that took place in Brazil in recent years.

Established in 1972, AJUFE represents more than 2,000 federal judges, federal appeal courts judges, and justices from the High Court of Justice and the Supreme Court. One of its principal goals is to strengthen the rule of law and the enforcement of human rights in Brazil.

IOM and AJUFE plan to extend the partnership in 2019 with new capacity-building efforts.

For more information please contact Marcelo Torelly at IOM Brazil, Tel: +55 61 3038 9065, Email: mtorelly@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.