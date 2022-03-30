Impact of Education Disruption: Latin America and the Caribbean - March 2022

On average, schools in the Latin America and the Caribbean region have been fully closed for 37 weeks over the period of March 2020 to February 2022. More than four-fifths of countries and territories (29 of 36 countries) in the region have seen durations of full school closures beyond 20 weeks. The total duration of school closures (fully closed and partially closed) ranges from 0 weeks in Nicaragua to 97 weeks in Honduras. Schoolchildren in the region have lost close to 300 billion hours of in-person learning.

Pre-COVID, and among countries with available data, the proportion of children who can read a simple text ranged from 33 per cent in Honduras to 79 per cent in Trinidad and Tobago. A growing body of evidence shows substantial losses and worsening inequalities in learning outcomes as a result of COVID-related school closures. In São Paulo, Brazil, students learned only 28 per cent of what they would have in face-toface classes, and the risk of dropout increased more than threefold. In Mexico, results from a citizen-led assessment in two states found significant losses of 0.34-0.45 standard deviations in reading and 0.62-0.82 standard deviations in math. School closures in the region have long-term implications for its learners: current learners in Latin America and the Caribbean could stand to lose over 1 trillion dollars in future earnings.