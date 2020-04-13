Human Mobility: Adaptation in the COVID-19 response/March 2020 Update

OVERVIEW

The COVID-191 pandemic has no precedent in recent history. It is both a health and a humanitarian crisis that is affecting the lives, health and livelihoods of people around the world.

The possible impact of COVID-19 on the world's most vulnerable people, who are already affected by displacement, conflicts, natural disasters and climate change, makes it the most urgent threat of our time.

The global impact of COVID-19 has already been considerable and represents the most serious threat to global health from a respiratory virus since the 1918 influenza pandemic. Furthermore, it has a high and proven potential to cause catastrophic impacts on health systems and loss of life, as well as profound socio-economic consequences, even in the most advanced economies and in well-resourced health systems. Secondary health systems impacts can be expected to reduce access to health care for millions of people, and the socio-economic effects of the pandemic will be felt across all communities. The most vulnerable will suffer first, most and longest.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent’s (IFRC) response to COVID-19 is primarily operationalized through the January 31, 20202 Emergency Appeal. Nonetheless, the IFRC in America has taken actions to guarantee its current operations and programs, also taking specific measures with National Societies that implement activities related to the population in a situation of human mobility throughout the region, because they are within the groups potentially vulnerable to the immediate effects of the pandemic, as well as to medium and longterm effects.3

This document summarily presents an update on the actions carried out by the National Societies and the impacts of COVID-19 on the implementation of emergency and medium to long-term programs4 on migration in Latin America and the Caribbean in conjunction with the IFRC to date.