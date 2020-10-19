Green Jobs (February 2020)

In general, this study aims to map the green economy in Brazil, supporting the development of strategies that UNHCR can adopt to further the labour integration of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the country.

01. Introduction

Context

The influx of Venezuelans in Brazil began in late 2016 and intensified between 2018 and 2019, reaching an average of 500 new refugees and migrants per day. Today there are approximately 260,000 Venezuelans in the country, of which about 15,000 have been brought into the formal labor market.

The Interiorization Program is one of the strategies adopted by the UN and the Federal Government, aimed at opening opportunities throughout Brazil for refugees and migrants. The program has already demonstrated practical results, such as: (a) the income increase of Venezuelans who have arrived, (b) improved access to formal work and (c) greater access to education and other public services.

“The idea of reconciling ‘access to livelihoods’ with ‘conservation of the environment’ arises from a very practical reality. At the beginning of the migratory flow, in Roraima, the need was identified to give an appropriate destination to the waste generated in UNHCR's own shelters. For example, the plastic of the tents where the refugees slept or the aluminum of the lunch boxes that were offered to them.” (Paulo Sérgio de Almeida, UNHCR)

The limitations of waste collection and recycling in the region were soon evident. Some waste had to be sent to Manaus, almost 1000 km away, generating a huge carbon footprint in the displacement. To circumvent the problem, a local initiative was created through partnerships for the selection and recycling of some types of waste, largely with the work of refugees and migrants. This was evidence that a win-win relationship between “integrating refugees and migrants” and “fostering the green economy” would be possible and desirable.

Objectives

In general, this study aims to map the green economy in Brazil, supporting the development of strategies that UNHCR can adopt to further the labour integration of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the country.

Specifically, this study aims to: