GIEWS Country Brief: Brazil 22-May-2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Cereal output in 2019 forecast well above last fiveyear average

Cereal exports forecast at near record level in 2019/20 marketing year

Favourable prospects for 2019 maize production pushed down prices of yellow maize

Cereal output in 2019 forecast well above last five-year average

Cereal production in 2019 is forecast to reach a new record of 114 million tonnes, mainly reflecting the bumper output of the 2019 maize crop offsetting a decrease in the rice harvest.

Harvesting of the main season maize crop is ongoing under favourable conditions and production is officially anticipated at a near record level of 95 million tonnes. Plantings of the first season slightly declined, as farmers opt to plant soybean that is more lucrative and has a similar planting period. However, in the following main season, the planted area increased by 6 percent, year on year, on account of higher prices at planting time and early completion of the soybean crops. As a result, plantings in the 2019 season are estimated to increase by 4 percent, year on year, at the national level. In comparison to the previous main season, when dry conditions adversely affected yields, favourable weather conditions boosted prospects of the main crop yields, which are officially anticipated to increase by 21 percent than in 2018.

The 2019 rice season recently completed in April. Production is officially estimated at a below-average level of 10.6 million tonnes, as a yearly increase in yields did not offset a contraction on plantings. Following the trends in the decline in plantings, as farmers shift to more lucrative crops, the area planted decreased for the eighth consecutive year to 1 700 hectares, 20 percent below the previous five-year average.

Planting of the 2019 wheat crop is ongoing and faster than usual, as sufficient rains in March improved soil moisture conditions for planting operations. The first official forecast points to a slight increase in production, as an increase in yields offset a contraction in plantings. As a result, the 2019 production is forecast at a near-average level of 5.4 million tonnes.