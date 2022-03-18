GIEWS Country Brief: Brazil 18-March-2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Planting of 2022 main maize crop ongoing under mixed weather conditions

Planting of the 2022/23 main season maize crop is ongoing. The progress of sowing was slowed by above-average precipitation amounts in February in the key producing centralwestern region (Mato Grosso and Goiás states), while below‑average rains resulted in significant soil moisture deficits in the southern region (Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná states). This provided consequent water stress (orange/red areas in ASI map) on seed germination. The area sown with the main crop is officially forecast at a record level, supported by high prices and strong domestic and foreign demand. Reflecting the expected all‑time high plantings, the main season maize output is officially forecast at a record level of 86 million tonnes. This represents a sharp rebound from the 2021/22 main season, when crops were negatively affected by dry weather conditions.

Harvesting of the 2022/23 minor season maize crop is ongoing and production is expected at a below-average level of 24.4 million tonnes. Prolonged dry weather conditions in the major producing southern areas during the October 2021‑February 2022 period reduced sowings and affected yields.

Similarly, the 2022/23 paddy crop is being harvested and production is officially forecast at 10.6 million tonnes, nearly 10 percent below the previous five‑year average. The reduced precipitation in the key producing southern region lowered irrigation water availability, resulting in below‑average sowings.

Exports of maize estimated at well below‑average levels in 2021/22 marketing year

Exports of maize, the country’s major exportable cereal, are estimated at 21 million tonnes in the 2021/22 marketing year (March/February), 30 percent below the previous five‑year average. The decline is mainly due to the below‑average dryness, which affected maize production in 2021. Exports of rice in 2021 (January/December) are also estimated to be below average, reflecting weak international demand. In 2022, despite an expected reduction in exportable surplus, exports of rice are officially forecast to increase to average level of 950 000 tonnes.

Prices of maize above year‑earlier levels in February 2022

Wholesale prices of yellow maize rose between January and February 2022, as downward pressure from the ongoing minor harvest was more than offset by concerns over the impact of unfavourable weather conditions on yields. As of February, prices were more than 25 percent higher year on year in the key producing state of Mato Grosso, reflecting tight domestic supplies from the below‑average 2021 maize harvest. Prices of wheat have generally strengthened, supported by large external sales between October 2021 and January 2022 due to the bumper production in 2021. Prices of rice have been decreasing since April 2021 as markets have been adequately supplied due to a reduction in exports and a slightly above‑average output harvested in 2021. Prices continued to decline in February with the start of the harvest. In February 2022, prices of rice were 20 percent below their year‑earlier levels, when strong demand and high international quotations kept domestic prices elevated.

