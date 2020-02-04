GIEWS Country Brief: Brazil 04-February-2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Favourable rains raised yield prospects for 2020 minor maize and paddy crops

Record high cereal output in 2019, mainly due to bumper maize production

Maize exports expected at record highs in 2019/20 marketing year

Strong demand pushes prices of maize well above year‑earlier values

Planting of the 2020 (minor) first maize crop, mostly sown in the South, Southeastern and Northeast states, was concluded at the end of 2019 and the harvest is expected to start in early February. Favourable weather conditions since October 2019 supported plantings operations and early crop development, raising expectations of higher yields. The planted area of the first season maize crop is officially estimated at a below‑above average level, as farmers shifted to more remunerative soybean crops. Regarding the (main) second maize crop, planting operations, which normally take place from late January in the main producing states, are likely to be delayed due to a slow harvest of soybean, which precedes the second maize season. However, official forecasts set the area sown of the second season maize crop at an above‑average level, mainly driven by high domestic prices and strong export demand.

Planting of the 2020 paddy crops, to be harvested from March, concluded in December in key producing Centre and Southern states, while it is still ongoing in North and Northeastern states. Planting operations have been favoured by adequate soil moisture levels. However, the planted area, which has been contracting since 2012, is estimated at a well‑below average level. The declining trend is due to farmers’ shift to more remunerative maize and soybean crops.

The 2019 aggregate cereal production is estimated at a record high level of 119.2 million tonnes, about 17 percent above the previous five‑year average. The 2019 maize production is officially estimated at a record level of 100 million tonnes, reflecting increased planted area and excellent yields. By contrast, the 2019 production of paddy and wheat is estimated at below‑average levels of 10.4 and 5.2 million tonnes, respectively, due to a contraction in plantings and unfavourable weather conditions.