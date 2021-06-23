GDO Analytical Report: Drought in centre-south Brazil – June 2021

JRC Global Drought Observatory (GDO) of the Copernicus Emergency Management Service (CEMS)

- 22/06/2021

Executive summary

Drought is affecting central-southern Brazil (including the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul) and parts of Paraguay and Bolivia, an area roughly corresponding geographically to the Paraná basin. With shrinking reservoirs, hydropower production is at risk, with potential cascading effects on the whole economy of these countries. Crop damages have been reported from Brazil and more impacts on the primary sector are expected in the coming months. Ecosystems, including those of Pantanal (the largest tropical wetlands area in the world), are also affected. Brazilian authorities have declared drought emergency for the Paraná Basin until November 2021.

A lack of precipitation during most of 2021, combined with the marked deficit accumulated during 2020, has led to the current dry conditions, as reflected both by groundwater levels and soil moisture. Some locations (e.g. eastern São Paulo state) received nearly half of the expected rainfall during this period. Deforestation of the Amazon, global warming, and La Niña, in addition to natural inter-annual variability, are considered to be the main drivers of the increasing incidence of drought that has affected the region in recent years.