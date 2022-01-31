Episcopal Relief & Development supports the Anglican Episcopal Church of Brazil after flooding in Bahia

Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting Servicio Anglicano de Diacono e Desenvolvimento (SADD), the relief and development arm of the Anglican Episcopal Church of Brazil, as it provides humanitarian assistance after the flooding in Bahia. SADD is distributing food, clean water, bedding and other supplies to people who have been displaced.

After weeks of unusually heavy rainfall, two dams in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia collapsed on Christmas weekend, intensifying flooding and causing evacuations throughout the area. Approximately 70,000 people were left homeless and over 600,000 were affected by the rains. In addition to losing their homes, many families lost their crops and main source of income. The waters have begun to subside and people are in need of supplies to help them as they return to their homes.

SADD, with Episcopal Relief & Development’s support, is working to meet this need. The organization hopes to reach 200 families in three municipalities with clean drinking water, food baskets, personal hygiene items, bedding and cleaning supplies. The project aims to help families led by women in particular. Additionally, the diocese is sending clergy to provide pastoral care.

“SADD recognizes that women are often responsible for the care of their children, their parents and their communities and that many have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the flooding,” said Kaylie Cordingley, Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. “This project will come alongside these families to provide relief in the wake of these destructive floods.”

Please continue to pray for all those affected by the flooding in Brazil. Learn more about Episcopal Relief & Development’s disaster resiliency programs here.

