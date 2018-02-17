Epidemiological Update - Yellow Fever - 16 February 2018

Situation summary in the Americas

Between January 2016 and January 2018, seven countries and territories of the Region of the Americas reported confirmed cases of yellow fever: the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Brazil,

Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Peru, and Suriname. The number of human cases and epizootics collectively reported in this period in the Region of the Americas is the highest observed in decades.

Since the 12 January 2018 Epidemiological Update on Yellow Fever published by the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), Brazil and Peru had reported new yellow fever cases; following is a summary of the situation in both countries.

In Brazil, between 1 July 2017 and 15 February 2018, there were 409 confirmed human cases of yellow fever, including 118 deaths; this figure is lower than what was reported for the same period of the previous year (532 cases including 166 deaths) (Figure 1). In decreasing order, confirmed cases were reported in the states of São Paulo (183 cases, including 46 deaths), Minas Gerais (157 cases, including 44 deaths), Rio de Janeiro (68 cases, including 27 deaths), and in the Federal District (1 fatal case).

During the first four weeks of 2018, a major increase of yellow fever confirmed cases has been observed and reported cases in the states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have significantly exceeded the numbers reported in the preceding season, 2016/2017, with cases reported in areas near major cities. In São Paulo, 57% of the confirmed cases had the probable place of infection in a rural area of the municipality of Mairiporã, located 15 kilometers from the northern area of São Paulo city. In Rio de Janeiro, 45% of the confirmed cases are residents of the municipalities of Valença and Teresópolis, the latter located 96 kilometers from the city of Rio de Janeiro. In Minas Gerais, 47% of the confirmed cases reside in the municipalities located to the south and southeast of the city of Belo Horizonte; where no human cases had been detected during the outbreak in the 2016/2017 seasonal period. The probable sites of infection of all the confirmed cases correspond to areas with documented epizootics in non-human primates (NHP).

In addition, two confirmed yellow fever cases (European citizens) have been reported among unvaccinated travelers who had stayed in municipalities of Brazil considered at-risk for yellow fever and where the circulation of the virus has previously been reported.

On 15 February 2018, the Brazil Ministry of Health reported the detection of yellow fever virus in Aedes albopictus mosquitoes captured in rural areas of two municipalities, Ituêta and Alvarenga, of Minas Gerais state in 2017 through an investigation carried out by the Evandro Chagas Institute. The significance of these findings requires further investigation particularly to confirm vector capacity for transmission.

To date, there is no evidence that Aedes aegypti is implicated in the transmission.