Epidemiological update: Measles (4 October 2021)

Situation Summary

In 2021, between epidemiological week (EW)1 and EW 38, two countries in the Region of the Americas have reported confirmed cases of measles: Brazil with 552 confirmed cases, including 2 deaths in 6 federal units; and United States of America with 20 measles cases confirmed in 3 jurisdictions, including 18 cases reported among evacuees recently arriving from Afghanistan during the resettlement process.

In 2020, a total of 9 countries in the Region of the Americas reported cases and deaths due to measles.

PAHO/WHO has monitored the impact of the pandemic on vaccination coverage in the Region.

In regards, comparing the period from January to May of 2019 with the same period in 2020 and 2021, a decrease in the number MMR12 doses was observed during May 2020 (by 22% compared with the same period in 2019) and 2021 (by 18% compared with the same period in 2020) (Figure 1). Likewise, in 2020, the weekly notification of suspected measles and rubella cases decrease by 73% compared to 2019. In 2021, between epidemiological week (EW) 1 and EW 38, there is a low notification of suspected cases, with a median of 4 cases reported weekly.