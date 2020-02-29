Epidemiological Update - Measles - 28 February 2020

Situation Summary

Between 1 January and 22 February 2020, 6 countries have reported confirmed cases in the Region of the Americas: Argentina (45 cases, including 1 death), Brazil (338 cases, including 1 death), Canada (1 case), Chile (2 cases), the United States of America (5 cases), and Uruguay (2 cases).

In 2019, a total of 20,554 confirmed cases of measles, including 19 deaths, were reported in 14 countries and territories of the Region of the Americas1: Argentina (107 cases), the Bahamas (3 cases), Brazil (18,203 cases, including 15 deaths), Canada (113 cases), Chile (11 cases), Colombia (244 cases, including 1 death), Costa Rica (10 cases), Cuba (1 case), Curaçao (1 case), Mexico (20 cases), Peru (2 cases), the United States of America (1,282 cases), Uruguay (9 cases), and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (548 cases, including 3 deaths).

The following is a summary of the epidemiological situation of measles for countries that have reported confirmed measles cases in 2020.

In Argentina, a total of 107 confirmed measles cases had rash onset in 2019 and 45 confirmed cases had rash onset in 2020 (Figure 1).

The current epidemic outbreak began in epidemiological week (EW) 35 of 2019 and, as of EW 7 of 2020, there have been 145 confirmed measles cases reported, including one death. Of the 145 cases, 3 were imported from the United States and 4 imported from Brazil; genotype and lineage are under investigation. For the 138 remaining cases, the origin could not be established and they are part of the same outbreak.

With respect to the distribution of cases by place of residence, one case is a resident of Córdoba Province (with travel history to Brazil), 118 cases (81.4%) are residents of Buenos Aires Province (including 2 cases imported from the United States), and 26 cases (17.9%) are residents of the city of Buenos Aires (including 4 imported cases).

Among the 145 confirmed cases, 92 (63%) were unvaccinated, 14 (10%) were vaccinated with one dose, and 11 (8%) were vaccinated with two doses. 2 For 28 cases (19%), no information regarding vaccination status was available.

The highest incidence rates are all among children aged less than 5 years: among under 1-year-olds(4.06 cases per 100,000 population); 1-year-olds(2.00 cases per 100,000 population); and 2 to 4-year-olds (0.80 cases per 100,000 population).

Genotype D8, lineage MVs/Gir Somnath.IND/42.16, has been identified in this outbreak.

Onset of rash for the most recent confirmed case was 16 February 2020.