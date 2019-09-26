Epidemiological Update - Measles - 25 September 2019

Situation Summary

Between 1 January and 25 September 2019, a total of 6,541 confirmed cases of measles, including 5 deaths, have been reported in 14 countries and territories of the Region of the Americas: Argentina (12 cases), the Bahamas (1 case), Brazil (4,476 cases), Canada (111 cases), Chile (8 cases), Colombia (203 cases), Costa Rica (10 cases), Cuba (1 case), Curaçao (1 case), Mexico (17 cases), Peru (2 cases), the United States of America (1,241 cases), Uruguay (9 cases), and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (449 cases).

Since the PAHO/WHO Epidemiological Update on Measles published on 7 August1, there has been a 123% increase in the total number of confirmed cases of measles reported, with 8 countries reporting additional confirmed cases: Argentina (7 cases), Brazil (3,431 cases), Canada (29 cases), Chile (4 cases), Colombia (28 cases), Mexico (14 cases), the United States (69 cases), and Venezuela (32 cases).

In 2018, the highest proportion of confirmed cases in the Region of the Americas were reported in Brazil and Venezuela, while in 2019, the majority of confirmed cases have been reported from Brazil (61%) and the United States (23%) (Figure 1).