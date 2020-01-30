30 Jan 2020

Epidemiological Update - Measles - 24 January 2020

Report
from World Health Organization, Pan American Health Organization
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (248.68 KB)

Situation Summary

Between 1 January 2019 and 24 January 2020, a total of 20,430 confirmed cases of measles, including 19 deaths, have been reported in 14 countries and territories of the Region of the Americas1: Argentina (114 cases), the Bahamas (3 cases), Brazil (18,073 cases, including 15 deaths), Canada (113 cases), Chile (12 cases), Colombia (242 cases, including 1 death), Costa Rica (10 cases), Cuba (1 case), Curaçao (1 case), Mexico (20 cases), Peru (2 cases), the United States of America (1,282 cases), Uruguay (9 cases), and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (548 cases, including 3 deaths) (Figure 1). Brazil accounts for 88% of the total confirmed cases reported in the Americas.

Since the PAHO/WHO Epidemiological Update on Measles published on 13 December 20192 and until 24 January 2020, there has been a 29% increase in the total number of confirmed cases of measles reported, with 5 countries reporting additional confirmed cases: Argentina (29 cases), Brazil (3,669 cases), Chile (1 case), Colombia (12 cases), and the United States (6 cases); Argentina and Chile have reported confirmed cases in 2020.

