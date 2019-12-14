14 Dec 2019

Epidemiological Update - Measles - 13 December 2019

from World Health Organization, Pan American Health Organization
Published on 13 Dec 2019
Situation Summary

Between 1 January and 12 December 2019, a total of 15,802 confirmed cases of measles, including 18 deaths, have been reported in 14 countries and territories of the Region of the Americas: Argentina (85 cases), the Bahamas (3 cases), Brazil (13,489 cases, including 15 deaths), Canada (113 cases), Chile (11 cases), Colombia (230 cases, including 1 death), Costa Rica (10 cases), Cuba (1 case), Curaçao (1 case), Mexico (20 cases), Peru (2 cases), the United States of America (1,276 cases), Uruguay (9 cases), and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (552 cases, including 2 deaths) (Figure 1).

In 2018, the highest proportion of confirmed cases in the Region of the Americas was reported in Brazil (62%) and Venezuela (34%). In 2019, the majority of confirmed cases have been reported from Brazil (85%).

Since the PAHO/WHO Epidemiological Update on Measles published on 1 November 20192, there has been a 37.6% increase in the total number of confirmed cases of measles reported, with 9 countries reporting additional confirmed cases: Argentina (47 cases), the Bahamas (1 case), Brazil (4,185 cases), Canada (1 case), Chile (1 case), Colombia (18 cases), Mexico (4 cases), the United States (26 cases), and Venezuela (32 cases).

