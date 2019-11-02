02 Nov 2019

Epidemiological Update - Measles - 1 November 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Pan American Health Organization
Published on 01 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (254.47 KB)

Situation Summary

Between 1 January and 31 October 2019, a total of 11,487 confirmed cases of measles, including 15 deaths, have been reported in 14 countries and territories of the Region of the Americas: Argentina (38 cases), the Bahamas (2 cases 1), Brazil (9,304 cases), Canada (112 cases), Chile (10 cases), Colombia (212 cases), Costa Rica (10 cases), Cuba (1 case), Curaçao (1 case), Mexico (16 cases)2, Peru (2 cases), the United States of America (1,250 cases), Uruguay (9 cases), and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (520 cases).

Since the PAHO/WHO Epidemiological Update on Measles published on 25 September 20193, there has been a 76% increase in the total number of confirmed cases of measles reported, with 8 countries reporting additional confirmed cases: Argentina (26 cases), the Bahamas (1 case), Brazil (4,828 cases), Canada (1 case), Chile (2 cases), Colombia (9 cases), the United States (9 cases), and Venezuela (71 cases).

In 2018, the highest proportion of confirmed cases in the Region of the Americas were reported in Brazil and Venezuela, while in 2019, the majority of confirmed cases have been reported from Brazil (81%) and the United States (11%) (Figure 1).

