Epidemiological Update - Dengue - 11 November 2019

Situation summary

In the Region of the Americas, between epidemiological week (EW) 1 and EW 421 of 2019, a total of 2,733,635 cases of dengue (280 cases per 100,000 population) have been reported, including 1,206 deaths. Of the total cases, 1,217,196 (44.5%) were laboratory-confirmed and 22,127 (0.8%) were classified as severe dengue. The reported case-fatality rate was 0.044%.

The number of cases reported in 2019 as of EW 42 (2,733,635) is the largest recorded in the history of dengue in the Americas, exceeding by 13% the number of cases reported in the epidemic year of 2015 (Figure 1). In 2019, the proportion of severe dengue (0.8%) has exceeded that observed in the previous four years.