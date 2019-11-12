12 Nov 2019

Epidemiological Update - Dengue - 11 November 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Pan American Health Organization
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (330.51 KB)

Situation summary

In the Region of the Americas, between epidemiological week (EW) 1 and EW 421 of 2019, a total of 2,733,635 cases of dengue (280 cases per 100,000 population) have been reported, including 1,206 deaths. Of the total cases, 1,217,196 (44.5%) were laboratory-confirmed and 22,127 (0.8%) were classified as severe dengue. The reported case-fatality rate was 0.044%.

The number of cases reported in 2019 as of EW 42 (2,733,635) is the largest recorded in the history of dengue in the Americas, exceeding by 13% the number of cases reported in the epidemic year of 2015 (Figure 1). In 2019, the proportion of severe dengue (0.8%) has exceeded that observed in the previous four years.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.