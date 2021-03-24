Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 24 March 2021

Globally, to date, 141 countries and territories have detected cases of infection by one of the three variants of concern (VOC) currently recognized by WHO. Of this total, 32 countries and territories are in the Region of the Americas.

Introduction

At the global level, a constant change is observed in the proportion of predominant clades since the start of the pandemic to date. As of 5 July 2020, 49% of the samples available through GISAID were associated with the GR clade and by 22 August 2020 it had increased to 53%, whereas by 7 November 2020 the proportion had decreased to 37% and by 22 March 2021 it decreased further to 18% of the proportion of samples.

In contrast, there has been a relatively stable trend in proportion of the GH clade, contributing 35% to the total of samples available in GISAID sequenced as of 6 December 2020 and 30% as of 22 March 2021. Regarding the GRY clade, there has been an increase in proportion from 5% as of 6 December 2020 to 39% as of 22 March 2021 (Figure 1).

While data about the predominant clades at the global level is important, it should be interpreted with caution, due to the biased representation of the SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequencing data (GSD), with a greater contribution of high-income countries.1 This bias must be considered when evaluating the presence or absence of a particular variant in a place and its relative frequency. Additionally, not all countries share their data through the GISAID platform.