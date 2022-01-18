Emergency Assistance to the Federative Republic of Brazil in Response to the flood disaster

Today, January 18, upon the request of the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (Tents, Blankets, Plastic sheets) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Federative Republic of Brazil in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and the Federative Republic of Brazil, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Brazil to support victims of the flood disaster.

[Reference] In the Federative Republic of Brazil, the flood disaster occurred the country from the middle of the month of December has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and significant physical damage. According to the State Government of Bahia, as of January 16th, 27 people died, 523 people injured, 92 thousand people evacuated, and 965 thousand people were affected. Regarding the State of Minas Gerais, according to the State Government, as of January 13th, 19 people died and 17 thousand people evacuated.