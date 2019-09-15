Emergency assistance for Amazon rainforest fires in the Federative Republic of Brazil
On September 13, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance (tents, sleeping pads, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in response to a request from the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil concerning forest fire in the Amazon rainforest.
Japan has decided to provide this emergency assistance taking into account our traditional friendly relations with Brazil as part of the international community’s efforts against the Amazon rainforest fire discussed at the G7 Biarritz Summit.