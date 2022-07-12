Delta 8.7 Cash Transfer Mapping Report

In response to COVID-19, governments across the world have been working with varying success to protect the vulnerable from the adverse effects of the pandemic. The number of measures adopted across countries worldwide since the onset of the pandemic is unprecedented. However, as countries have stepped up efforts to mitigate the effects of movement restrictions and job losses, COVID-19 has also exposed gaps in equities, with those most negatively affected by the crisis omitted from, or underserved by, social protection. Delta 8.7 undertook a cash transfer mapping exercise, specifically looking at the potential effectiveness of cash transfers to mitigate vulnerability to modern slavery. This consisted of desk-based research and interviews with policy actors and researchers from across three countries — Brazil, India, and Nigeria. Building on broader efforts to monitor and evaluate social protection measures taken at a national, regional, and global level during COVID-19, this project distinguishes itself by applying a modern slavery prevention lens to the use of cash transfers as a social protection measure.