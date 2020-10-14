Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 8 October 2020 - COVID-19/Brazil, Caribbean

(excerpts)

COVID-19/Brazil

And a couple of COVID‑related notes. An update from Brazil, on what we are doing there to address the pandemic. The UN team, led by Resident Coordinator Niky Fabiancic, continues to work with authorities to flatten the curve and lift livelihoods. Near Brazil’s border with Venezuela, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is providing mobile health units for indigenous people and refugees and, together with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), is offering hundreds of free medical consultations every week.

Also, in the Amazon, the UN children’s fund (UNICEF) delivered 200,000 medical, protective and cleaning items to front‑line health workers serving 80,000 indigenous people in more than 700 villages. UNICEF has also provided 15,000 Venezuelan migrants with cash and food.

And for its part, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) helped the Government and civil society to compile reliable data on the impact of COVID‑19 on maternal health, highlighting the need for uninterrupted services for women of all ages.

And UN‑Women [United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women] is working on a campaign to prevent violence against women, while also involving women in decision‑making for the COVID‑19 response.

Caribbean

And a quick note on the Caribbean, where our humanitarian colleagues tell us that they are bolstering their presence in the region during the hurricane season. OCHA has now established a humanitarian advisory team in Barbados that adds to the teams already in place in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, as well as a country office in Haiti. The new advisory team will play a key role in strengthening the response capacity in 10 countries and territories under the coverage of the Resident Coordinator’s Office in Barbados and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States. The team will provide support for national disaster management organizations, facilitate rapid resource mobilization and promote information‑sharing between partners.