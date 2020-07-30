Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Latin America, 30 July

Latin America: Update on the Amazon region

UN Resident Coordinators in Brazil, Colombia and Peru have called on the international community to ramp up support to the COVID-19 response in the Amazon region as the virus continues to rage among indigenous people.

The senior UN officials raised the alarm about the situation of 170,000 people – most of them from indigenous communities – living in remote areas along the Amazon River, on the border between Colombia, Brazil and Peru, who are experiencing some of the highest COVID-19 incidence rates.

