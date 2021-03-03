CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 3 March 2021

Brazil

Since 18 February, seasonal heavy rains have negatively impacted parts of eastern and western Brazil. The states of Minas Gerais and Acre have been most affected. Rivers have overflowed and flooding and landslides have resulted in damage to an unknown number of houses. Two people are missing and two deaths are reported in Minas Gerais. More than 100,000 people are affected in Acre, including 33,000 in Cruzeiro do Sul, the hardest hit municipality. Acre is also facing a dengue outbreak, recording some 8,600 suspected cases, as well as rising cases of COVID-19. Hundreds of migrants are stranded in Acre, most from Haiti, wanting to cross into Peru. Floods are likely to aggravate humanitarian needs and hamper service delivery.

Syria

Over 22% of households in Syria are headed by women, up from 4.4% prior to the conflict. More women have assumed the role of primary breadwinner because of the economic crisis, increased food prices, and reduced capacity or shortage of work opportunities for men. Most females heading households are still expected to assume traditional caregiving and household responsibilities, resulting in higher stress and pressure on women. Women breadwinners identify food insecurity and decreasing food diversity as critical concerns for their households. 54% of female-headed households reported poor and borderline food consumption in December 2020, the highest rate in Syria. 92% of female-headed households reported applying food based coping strategies.

