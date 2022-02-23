CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 23 February 2022

Burkina Faso

Increasing insecurity, including threats and harassment from armed groups has forced the displacement of residents of Djibo commune since 17 February. An influx of IDPs from outlying neighbourhoods is increasing the scale and scope of humanitarian needs in Djibo town, which already hosted around 266,000 IDPs as of 31 December 2021. More than 50% of new IDPs in Djibo need food assistance, and at least 60 cases of children suffering from malnutrition have been reported. Schools in the town of Djibo are overcrowded with an average enrollment of 100 students per class. IDPs have little access to drinking water due to the limited number of water points and there are not enough hygienic latrines for the newly displaced. The increase in population is creating tension between displaced people and the host community over access to limited resources. Humanitarian access is limited due to insecurity.

Brazil

Heavy rains since mid-February in Rio de Janeiro state have resulted in landslides and flooding. In Petrópolis, some 755 landslides have left 181 people dead, 200 injured, and 856 displaced. Homes have been destroyed and houses and shops are flooded. Displaced people are staying in emergency and makeshift shelters, especially schools and churches. About 100 people are still missing as rains have hampered search and rescue operations. In the municipalities of Miracema and Laje do Muriae, at least 15,000 people overall have been affected by flooding, and around 1,900 are displaced. Roads and passes in the state have been blocked by mud, fallen trees, or flooding, making it difficult to access humanitarian aid. Food, drinking water, and items such as mattresses and face masks are needed. Heavy rain is forecast in the state for the next few days.

Ukraine

The number of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine, including shelling and explosions, increased from 1,850 violations recorded in the week 6-12 February to over 5,900 within 13-19 February. Shelling between 17 and 19 February resulted in at least four civilian injuries, and damage to educational and water facilities as well as railway infrastructure. About 90,000 people who receive water services from Velyko-Anadolska Filter Station are expected to depend on water trucking in Volnovakha district as the station was damaged. Shelling affected Donetsk Filter Station, which provides water to around 380,000 people across both sides of the contact line. Attacks on water facilities puts the population at risk of water shortages. Humanitarian access in Ukraine is already highly constrained, especially in non-government controlled areas (NGCA), and current military movements in the affected areas are likely to increase access constraints. Population movement into Russia is reported following an announcement of evacuations in the NGCA, but there is little information so far regarding overall displacement or humanitarian needs.

