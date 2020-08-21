COVID-19 Response in Brazil and Southern Cone Countries - Brasilia Regional Delegation / June - July 2020

In light of the pandemic, the ICRC Regional Delegation adapted its modus operandi by instituting new activities into its neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian work in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. We are working with authorities, partners and affected populations to prevent and mitigate the effects of COVID-19. Some of our principal activities include supporting the prison systems in the five countries, the National Societies in the region and relatives of missing persons and migrants. We are also promoting a targeted application of the Safer Access methodology, including self-protection strategies for essential public service workers who are on the front lines during this humanitarian crisis, and created the “Value the Essential” campaign in order to raise awareness about the vulnerability of these professionals.