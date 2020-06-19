COVID-19 Response in Brazil and Southern Cone Countries - Brasilia Regional Delegation / March-May 2020

In light of the pandemic, the ICRC Regional Delegation adapted its modus operandi by incorporating new activities into its neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian work in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

We work with authorities, partners and affected populations to prevent and mitigate the effects of the pandemic. Our main activities include supporting the region´s prisons, National Societies, and migrants (through communication services that enable them to get in touch with their families). We also promote the adapted application of Safer Access methodology, which includes self-protection measures for key workers who are on the front line during this humanitarian crisis.

HIGHLIGHTS

Donations include 53 items from 8 categories: