COVID-19 Disease South America Regional Response (Reporting Period October 28 – December 1 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the globe, and since the outbreak began in December 2019, close to 62 million confirmed cases have been reported and the world is approaching 1.5 million deaths. In South America, Brazil leads with 6,314,740 cases, followed by Argentina, Colombia, and Peru, with 1,418,807, 1,308,376, and 962,530 cases. From October 28th, the sharpest increases in cases were in Uruguay (100%), Paraguay (37.4%), and Argentina (30.1%).

In South America, the number of cases is at 11,083,165, compared to 9,660,353 thirty days ago, an increase of 14%. In terms of mortality, Brazil also leads with 172,833 deaths, followed by Argentina, Colombia, and Peru, with 38,473, 36,584, and 35,923 deaths, respectively. In the whole region, the number of deaths is at 324,349, compared to 294,592 thirty days ago, an increase of 10%.

The global pandemic continues to have a substantial effect on regional migration and mobility. Although some relaxation, travel related measures persist, such as conditions for authorized entry (medical requirements), and travel restrictions (airport closures and passenger bans).

As the pandemic’s effects continue to vary widely across world regions, mobile populations encounter diverse challenges depending on the policy and epidemiological contexts in their sending, transit, and receiving areas. Regulations and measures are evolving rapidly. To address these and other questions, IOM missions are working with governments and partners to ensure that migrants, whether in regular or irregular situations, as well as returnees and forcibly displaced persons, are included in all aspects of COVID-19 preparedness, response, and recovery eorts.