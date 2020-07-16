COVID-19 Disease South America Regional Response (Reporting period 9 June - 7 July 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In South America, COVID-19 was first detected on 26 February 2020, when Brazil confirmed a case in São Paulo. Since then, coronavirus cases have been rising sharply in South America with more daily cases than the US and Europe, reaching a total of 2,511,513 as of 7 July 2020, or 21.8% of the total number of cases globally. Brazil with a total of 1,603,055 confirmed cases is the country with second highest number of cases in the world after the US. Other countries in the region are also battling major outbreaks. Peru, with a total of 302,718 has the second highest number of reported cases in the region followed by Chile and Colombia with 298,557 and 117,110 respectively.

Brazil with 64,867 registered death cases is also second country in the world, again after the USA followed by Peru (10,589) and Chile (6,384).

Chile has one of South America's highest rates of testing - around 63 tests per 1,000 people, followed by Peru with 55 and Venezuela with 46 tests per 1,000 people. At the bottom of the list are Suriname and Bolivia with 2 and 7 tests per 1,000 people.

As COVID-19 spreads worldwide, South American governments took restrictive mobility measures to try to reduce the impact of the pandemic. Lockdowns, curfews, business closures, travel restrictions and border closures in the region have caused migrants to lose their jobs, with negative impacts on incomes and remittances, often resulting in the loss of their regular migratory status, blocking their possibility of return, and therefore, substantially increasing their vulnerability.

Specific regional factors exacerbate the vulnerability of migrants in the context of COVID-19, including high rates of urbanization and densely populated cities, which often lead to crowded living and working conditions for migrants. Moreover, despite formal restrictive measures, irregular entries continue through unauthorized crossings or irregular routes, where health controls do not exist for the prevention of COVID-19.

Brazil has continued to take less severe lockdown and national restrictions measures than other South American countries, while other countries like Argentina have imposed compulsory lockdowns. Peru had one of the first and strictest national lockdowns in the region, which lasted until the end of June, but it continued to see cases and deaths rise. As cases rapidly rise in Chile, the government has tightened lockdowns across the country.