COVID-19 Disease South America Regional Response (Reporting Period 8 July - 4 August 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In South America, Brazil leads with 2,733,677 cases, followed by Peru, Chile, and Colombia with 428,850, 361,493, and 317,651 cases, respectively. In the whole region, the number of cases is at 4,239,782, compared to 2,359,316 thirty days ago, an increase of 79%. In terms of mortality, Brazil also leads with 94,104 deaths, followed by Peru, Colombia, and Chile, with 19,614, 10,650, and 9,707 deaths, respectively. In the whole region, the number of deaths is at 146,951, compared to 89,112 thirty days ago, an increase of 65%. As for testing, Chile and Peru demonstrate higher indicators, averaging 87,000 tests per million people. Conversely, the lowest testing proportions are observed in Argentina, Bolivia, and Ecuador, with an average 16,000 tests per million people.

Travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact mobility in South America. However, amidst the restriction measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19, there is continuation of initiatives to ensure the return of nationals from abroad and delivery of medical aid. Although, in response to the shifting COVID-19 context, some Governments and authorities have eased COVID-19 mobility restrictions that also impact this region. For example, the European Union lifted the travel restrictions at the external borders for “safe countries”, where Uruguay is the only South American country included.

Internal initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19 by limiting internal movement and imposing risk-mitigating measures, continue.