COVID-19 Disease South America Regional Response (Reporting Period 30 January – 2 March 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Brazil leads with 10,551,259 cases, followed by Colombia, Argentina, and Peru with 2,251,690, 2,112,023, and 1,329,805 cases. In the last week of February, the sharpest increases in cumulative cases were observed in Uruguay (9.8%), Paraguay (5.1%), and Ecuador (4.1%). In South America, the number of cases is now at 17,966,508, compared to 15,865,694 thirty days ago, an increase of 13.2%. In terms of mortality, Brazil also leads with 246,504 deaths, followed by Colombia, Argentina, and Peru, with 58,834, 51,359, and 45,097 deaths, respectively. In the whole region, the number of deaths is at 466,553, compared to 415,637 thirty days ago, representing a 12% increase of COVID-19 related deaths.