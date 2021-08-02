COVID-19 Disease South America Regional Response (Reporting Period 3 March – 31 March 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Brazil leads with 12,658,109 cases, followed by Colombia, Argentina, and Peru, with 2,397,731; 2,332,765; and 1,540,077 cases respectively. Last week, the sharpest increases in cases were in Uruguay (25%), Paraguay (9.6%), and Chile (6%). In South America, the number of COVID-19 cases is at 20,998,695, compared to 17,966,508 thirty days ago, representing a 17% increase of total cases. In terms of mortality, Brazil also leads with 317,646 COVID-related deaths, followed by Colombia, Argentina, and Peru, with 63,255; 55,736; and 51,801 deaths, respectively. In the region, the total number of COVID-related deaths is at 547,362, compared to 466,553 thirty days ago, an increase of 17%