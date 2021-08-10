COVID-19 Disease South America Regional Response (Reporting Period 27 May – 29 June 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Brazil leads with 18,420,598 active COVID-19 cases, followed by Argentina, Colombia, and Peru, with 4,405,247, 4,158,716, and 2,048,115 cases, respectively. From 22 to 29 June, the sharpest increases in cases were reported in Colombia (5%), Venezuela (3%), and Argentina (3%). In South America, the total number of cases is at 32,527,322, compared to 28,663,114 thirty days ago, demonstrating an increase of 13%. In terms of mortality, Brazil also leads with 513,474 COVID-19 related deaths, followed by Peru, Colombia, and Argentina, with 191,899, 104,678, and 92,568 deaths, respectively. In the region, the total number of deaths is at 994,256, compared to 777,252 thirty days ago, demonstrating an increase of 28%.