COVID-19 Disease South America Regional Response (Reporting Period 1 January – 29 January 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Brazil leads with 8,844,577 cases, followed by Colombia, Argentina, and Peru with 2,015,485, 1,867,223, and 1,099,013 cases, respectively. In the last week of January, the sharpest increases in cumulative cases were observed in Uruguay (16.2%), Bolivia (7.4%), and Colombia (5.6%). In South America, the number of cases is at 15,261,074, compared to 12,870,461 thirty days ago, demonstrating an increase in cases of 18.5%. In terms of mortality, Brazil also leads with 217,037 deaths, followed by Colombia, Argentina, and Peru, with 51,374, 46,827, and 39,777 deaths, respectively. In the whole region, the number of COVID-19 related deaths is at 401,779, compared to 356,329 thirty days ago, representing a 13% increase.