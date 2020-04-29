COVID-19: Brazil’s irresponsible economic and social policies put millions of lives at risk, UN experts say

GENEVA (29 April 2020) – Two UN human rights experts said Brazil should immediately drop misguided austerity policies that are endangering lives and increase spending to combat inequality and poverty exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 outbreak had magnified the adverse impacts of a 2016 constitutional amendment that capped public expenditure in Brazil for 20 years,” said the Independent Expert on human rights and foreign debt, Juan Pablo Bohoslavsky, and the Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty, Philip Alston. “The effects are now dramatically visible in the current crisis.”

The experts noted that, for instance, only 10 percent of Brazilian municipalities have intensive care beds and the Unified Health System does not even have half the number of hospital beds recommended by the World Health Organization.

“Government funding cutbacks have violated international human rights standards, including in education, housing, food, water and sanitation and gender equality,” they said.

“The weakened health system is not coping and is failing to protect the rights to life

and health of millions of Brazilians who are seriously at risk. It is high time to repeal Constitutional Amendment 95 and other austerity measures contrary to international human rights law.”

UN human rights experts had repeatedly expressed concerns that Brazil’s policy was prioritising the economy over people’s lives.

“In 2018, we urged Brazil to reconsider its economic austerity programme and put human rights at the centre of its economic policies,” they said. “We also expressed specific concerns about the hardest hit, particularly women and children living in poverty, Brazilians of African descent, rural populations, and people living in informal settlements.”

The experts condemned the policy of putting ‘economy before lives’, despite human rights and World Health Organization recommendations. “Economy for whom?” they asked. “It is not permissible to endanger the health and lives of peoples, including health workers, for the financial interests of a few,” they stressed. “Who will be held accountable when people die because of policy decisions going against science and expert medical advice?”

Brazil has made various commendable efforts, they noted. “Theemergency basic income, as well as the implementation of social distancing directives subnational authorities, are life saving measures that are welcomed. Yet, more needs to be done.”

In a recent statement and letter to Governments and international financial institutions, the Independent Expert on human rights and foreign debt provided concrete economic, fiscal and tax recommendations.

“The COVID-19 crisis must be an opportunity for States to rethink their priorities, for instance by introducing and improving universal health and social protection systems, as well as implementing progressive tax reforms, the UN experts said.

“States all around the world should build a better future for their populations, not mass graves.”

