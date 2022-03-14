Cash assistance in Brazil

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report presents the results of the PDM exercise carried out by UNHCR forrefugeesreceiving cash assistancein the second semester of 2021.Through Multi-Purpose Grants (MPG) delivered via prepaid cards, UNHCRand 11partners disburseda total of BRL 6,759,342 (USD 1,300,000) to 2,615vulnerable households (7,779 persons) in 21 statesacross the countryin 2021. The majority of the population is Venezuelan. Assistance is designed to complement public social protection programs in Brazil (for example, over 53,000 Venezuelans benefittedfrom Auxilio Brasil in November 2021) and allow refugee families to meet their basic needs and reduce the protection risks associated with survival strategies. UNHCR also uses cash assistance to support Operation Welcome’svoluntary internal relocation strategyforthoserelocated throughthe employment-based modality as well as a shelter-exit strategy to facilitate local integration.

The results of this monitoring exercise indicate that, as intended,almost all respondents use cash to meet their running essential household needs. The most prioritised expenses included rent, food, utilities, clothing, but also health-related expenditures. Thepercentage of persons of concern’s(POCs) households who have a bank or mobile money account increasedfrom 37% in 2020 to 67% in 2021. Higher inflationratesrequired UNHCR to review and increase the MPG values in July 2021. Moreover, 64% of respondents indicated that cash assistance received significantly reduced the urgency to generate income to meet their basic needs. When asked about who decides how to spend the assistance, respondents reported that women makethe decision in 65% of the cases, underlining that having the cards registered to womenenhances their control over resources and boosts their self-confidence and decision-makingpower, while benefitting theentirefamily. In 2021,cash assistance was delivered to a total of 2,039 female-headed families.

Another achievement is the reduction inthe use of negative coping strategies. Though the majority ofrespondents (61%) reported using at least one negative coping strategy, this represents a 25% reduction when compared to 2020 results (86%). Furthermore, most people (72%) are more likely tobuy less expensive food, andmore than half of the respondents also mentioned reducingfood portions(60%) or number of meals in one day (56%) as common strategies. Other prominent negative coping strategies not related to food consumption include reducingessential expenditures on hygiene, water, baby items, health,or education, in order to meet food needs (73%).Nevertheless, the positive psychosocial effects of cash assistance continue to be emphasized by the respondents, with many respondents(61%) indicatingthat cash assistance had significantly reduced their feelings of stressand allowed them to improve their living conditions.

The feedback on service delivery is generally positive, with83% of the respondentsreceiving the assistance on time.Mostrespondents(82%) reported feeling safe receiving, keeping, or spending the cash assistance.Feelings of insecurity mainly relate to general levels of criminality and violence.