BV-8 Annex Pacaraima Activities and Results Report October 2021 to May 2022 [EN/PT]

In June 2021, after the easing of the COVID-19 regulations, restricting the entry of foreigners through land borders in Brazil there was a significant increase of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in situations of extreme vulnerability arriving inPacaraima. Many of them had to sleep on the streets upon arriving in the municipality, exposing themselves to a range of protection and security risks. In response to the situation, UNHCR, along with "Operation Welcome" and in partnership with AVSI Brazil, inaugurated on 27 October 2021 the BV-8 Annex,an emergency space with the capacity to host up to 550 people every night. From its inauguration until the end of UNHCR's management, the BV-8 Annex provided a safe space for 13,850 people. On 31 May 2022, UNHCR suspended its activities in the BV-8 Annex in recognition of an increase in the Operation's documentation capacity coupled with a reduction in the flow of refugee and migrant arrivals. IOM took over the management of the space as of June 2022