Brazil: UNHCR Operation Fact Sheet in the State of Pará

Since April 1st, 2019 the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has been present in the State of Pará with the aim to support Municipal and State authorities to strengthen the emergency response for the arrival of Venezuelan refugees and migrants, especially indigenous Warao from Venezuela. Since then, UNHCR has been working closely with local partners, both in Belém and Santarém, in three axes of action: Advocacy, Technical Support on Emergency Response and Capacity Building on refugee protection.

It’s estimated the presence of 800 Waraos as asylum seekers in the State of Pará, accommodated in municipal and state shelters as well as in private housing. The total number of Venezuelans in Pará is unknown given the high level of mobility among the group and the geographic dimension and characteristics of the State. In addition, nonindigenous Venezuelans demand less support from public services and tend to live in private housings, which poses a challenge for local authorities to identify their location. As there isn’t a systematic data collection capacity or a state-wide database, the obtention of more accurate data remains challenge. Estimates are based primarily on the number of PoCs residing in shelters managed by various state and municipal actors.

Belém is a river city and most refugees and migrants arrive here by boat after reaching Manaus by road. Venezuelans, especially indigenous Waraos, come to the State of Pará for different reasons, some come in search of better living conditions, looking for shelter and work opportunities, and many come to reunite with family members who are already in Pará. Loss of documentation during this journey is commo and slows down the registration process, sometimes leading to duplication of asylum requests and multiple vaccinations in different localities.

The most urgent needs of indigenous asylum seekers from Venezuela in the State of Pará relates to access to adequate shelter and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Health). However, there are specific protection risks linked to the high rate of separated/unaccompanied children and adolescents as well as to their specificities as an indigenous group. In response to that UNHCR has prioritized to build the capacity of local actors on the matter of refugee protection, relevant legal framework and emergency response (on the sectors of coordination, shelter, documentation and health). UNHCR is also advocating at local, regional and federal level for a greater involvement of indigenous and indigenists organizations in the humanitarian response to indigenous Venezuelans as to ensure a culturally appropriate approach.