Brazil: Situation Report - September 2021

On 15 September, the National Justice Council (CNJ), a body of the Brazilian judicial system, issued a non-binding recommendation guiding federal judges to observe human rights standards established in international human rights treaties and the 1951 Refugee Convention in the adjudication of cases that may lead to deportation, expulsion or repatriation to the country of origin of refugees or migrants, especially those dealing with the exceptional and temporary restriction on entry of foreigners to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, an average daily number of 200 Venezuelans entered Brazil through the Pacaraima border point. Upon arrival in the country, refugees and migrants undergo medical screening, with COVID-19 testing and vaccination following the Brazilian immunization schedule, followed by referral to documentation procedures. The increased influx of entries, in addition to the high number of persons who entered the country irregularly in the last few months, have outpaced the processing capacity of Operation Welcome despite growing efforts and mobilization from R4V partners and the Federal Government. Reports indicate that some 2,300 Venezuelans are living in a situation of homelessness in Pacaraima, waiting for access to registration and documentation.