Brazil: Situation Report – September 2019

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MONTH

Ordinance No. 666/2019: the Attorney General's Office filed a preliminary injunction for the suspension of Ordinance 666/2019, which would allow for the summary deportation of any foreigner who has committed an act contrary to the principles and objectives set forth in the Federal Constitution.

Youth Court of Roraima: The state’s Youth Court decided to prevent new children and teenagers from entering public shelters in the state, managed by the state’s Secretariat of Labour and Social Welfare. The judicial decision recognizes that the shelters have reached their full capacity and no more unaccompanied children of any nationality can be sent to such shelters.