Brazil: Situation Report - October 2021

Situation

For the first time since taking office in January 2019, President Jair Bolsonaro visited Operation Welcome in Roraima. Accompanied by the Governor of Roraima and the Ministers of Citizenship, and Justice and Public Safety, the President visited the Rondon 5 shelter, where he spoke with refugees and migrants from Venezuela waiting to be internally relocated to other destinations in the framework of the “interiorization” strategy.

On 5 October, the Government approved Ordinance 658, an update to Brazil's exceptional and temporary entry restrictions for foreigners to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The new regulation lifts restrictions for air travel based on nationality or country of departure, allowing all nationalities to enter the country by air, provided the passenger presents a recent negative COVID-19 test. The entry of foreigners into the country by land remains restricted (except at the border with Paraguay); however, since Ordinance 655 of June 2021, Venezuelans have been authorized to register after arrival in order to subsequently obtain legal status, despite their irregular entry.