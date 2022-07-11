Brazil: Situation Report - May 2022

From 9 to 11 May, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Brazil visited Operation Welcome’s facilities in Boa Vista and Pacaraima. The agenda included visits to the Relocation Coordination Centre (CCI) and the Reception and Support Centre (PRA) at Boa Vista’s bus station, as well as the Waraotuma, Tuaranoko, Janokoida and Rondon 5 shelters. The Resident Coordinator held meetings with national and local authorities and with R4V partners supporting the implementation of the Brazilian government’s humanitarian response to refugees and migrants from Venezuela.

The Brazilian Pro Tempore Presidency of the Quito Process hosted three virtual workshops on the needs of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the region. The webinars addressed topics regarding groups in vulnerable situations (such as persons with disabilities, Afro-descendants, homeless and indigenous persons), migration regularization and refugee status and the importance of engaging host communities. Regional governments, civil society representatives and R4V partners participated in the webinars by exchanging best practices and advancing these topics in inter-governmental discussions of policies for refugees and migrants.