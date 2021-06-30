Brazil: Situation Report – May 2021

In May, the Office of the Presidency, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, and the Ministry of Health twice updated the Ordinance that extends exceptional and temporary entry restrictions to the country. Ordinances 653/2021 and 654/2021 included India in a flight ban alongside the UK and South Africa and clarified maritime crew disembarkation procedures. Both decrees, however, maintained the determination that exceptions to the land and sea entry ban (e.g. family reunification or residence permits) do not apply to Venezuelans.

On 3 May, severe flooding in Manaus damaged the structure of Operation Welcome's Reception, Documentation and Relocation Centre (PITrig) and the Manaus Transit Shelter (ATM). In coordination with the Army and local authorities, R4V partners promptly acted to evacuate 91 refugees and migrants from the ATM to Operation Welcome's operational base and provide them with food and NFIs; refer the five people injured to the local health system; and conduct a damage and loss assessment in the support spaces. As a result, Operation Welcome's Task Force activated a Crisis Committee, holding regular meetings with R4V partners. On 11 May, a temporary PITrig was opened at Operation Welcome's base, and R4V partners, together with the Army and Federal Police, coordinated the site's new registration and documentation flow. In addition, refugees and migrants participating in the relocation strategy were accommodated at Vila Olímpica, where R4V partners are carrying out relocation and transportation activities.