Brazil: Situation Report – June 2020

Situation

As of 30 June, Brazil had 1,402,041 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59.594 deaths. Despite the rising number of cases in the country, most of Brazilian states are announcing gradual reopening of non-essential services. The majority of COVID-P19 cases are concentrated in the states São Paulo, Ceará and Rio de Janeiro.

The clinical section of the Área de Proteção e Cuidados (APC) was inaugurated on 19 June with the support of R4V partners. The space, with a capacity of 254 beds, received 117 patients as of the end of the month. Out of this total, 64 patients were discharged once they completed the treatment and clinical observation. Of the remaining 53 hospitalized persons, 51 were nationals and only two were Venezuelans. As of the end of June, the Protection Area of the APC was hosting in isolation only 10 suspected and four confirmed C-19 cases.

The extension of the Emergency Basic Income benefit for an additional two months was officialized on 30 June through Decree 10.412. The benefit targets informal workers regardless of nationality, providing a subsidy of BRL 600 per month for up to two adult members of a household or BRL 1200 for single female headed households.