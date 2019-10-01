Brazil: Situation Report – June 2019

World Refugee Day: More than 10 thousand people were reached through World Refugee Day activities in Brazil, both host community members and persons of concern. Nineteen activities were held throughout the country in 6 cities. UN agencies, Federa, State and Municipal Government actors, NGOs and private companies were involve in the commemoration of the 2019 World Refugee Day.

Expansion of Operação Acolhida in Manaus: UN Agencies and the coordination of Operação Acolhida carried out technical visits to assess potential spaces for the Documentation Centre, Secured Sleeping Area and Operação Acolhida Headquarters. Architects from UN agencies and the technical team from the Brazilian Armed Forces designed the structure of the operation, which was presented to general coordination of Operação Acolhida on 6 June.