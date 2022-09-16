Brazil: Situation Report - July 2022

Situation

To ensure refugees and migrants are covered by Brazil’s 2022 national census, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the competent body in charge of the exercise, signed agreements with R4V partners for support throughout the process, including the translation of the survey and outreach materials and the provision of technical guidance to adequately and safely include refugees and migrants living in shelters, spontaneous settlements and indigenous communities.

On 29 July, the National Forum of State Councils and Committees for Refugees and Migrants held its first meeting in Natal (Rio Grande do Norte), congregating councils from ten Brazilian states: Acre, Ceará, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo . R4V partners participated in the event where the councils and committees exchanged information on progress achieved so far by each entity and discussed the main issues regarding the local integration of refugees and migrants, highlighting the importance of initiatives for the development of sustainable public strategies for these populations.