Brazil: Situation Report – July 2020

Entry restrictions for foreign nationals have been extended until the end of August with the approval of Ordinance nº 1/2020. The measures remain the same as the ones contained in the previous ordinances, except for minor changes: restrictions for the entry of Venezuelan nationals by land or sea remain, regardless of their migratory status; the entrance by air is now allowed for persons of all nationalities, upon presentation of a migratory visa; the entrance by air is not allowed in the following States: Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Rondônia, Rio Grande do Sul e Tocantins. Failure to comply with the Ordinance will lead to deportation and disqualification of the asylum claim.