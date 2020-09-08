Brazil + 1 more
Brazil: Situation Report – July 2020
Attachments
Situation
In Brazil, COVID-19 cases and casualties continued increasing. As of 31 July, 2,662,485 confirmed positive cases and 92,475 deaths were recorded in the country. Despite the rising figures, many states are reopening.
Entry restrictions for foreign nationals have been extended until the end of August with the approval of Ordinance nº 1/2020. The measures remain the same as the ones contained in the previous ordinances, except for minor changes: restrictions for the entry of Venezuelan nationals by land or sea remain, regardless of their migratory status; the entrance by air is now allowed for persons of all nationalities, upon presentation of a migratory visa; the entrance by air is not allowed in the following States: Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Rondônia, Rio Grande do Sul e Tocantins. Failure to comply with the Ordinance will lead to deportation and disqualification of the asylum claim.
During July, the Area for Protection and Care (APC) in Boa Vista hosted 55 persons (2 Venezuelans and 53 Brazilians), of which 13 were under intensive care. In total, 641 persons have been isolated in the Protection Area since its opening. Currently, the area has 284 beds of which 30 are for intensive care, meaning that at the end of the month there were still 17 beds available. The APC staff includes 65 Venezuelan health workers alongside Brazilian professionals.